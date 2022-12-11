Sports World Reacts To What Alex Morgan Said About Brittney Griner

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: United States forward Alex Morgan (13) rests during the Nigeria versus United States Womens National Team (USWNT USA) game on September 06, 2022, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alex Morgan has made her thoughts on the Brittney Griner trade extremely clear.

President Biden traded Viktor Bout, the Merchant of Death, to Russia in exchange for the WNBA star. Griner had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges.

Now, Griner is home.

While not everyone was thrilled with the trade details, Morgan is among those happy to see Griner back on American soil.

"She's coming home," Morgan wrote on social media.

Morgan's comments on Griner went viral, with nearly 3,000 likes on social media.

"The correct response to the news of Brittney Griner being released from the Terrorist State of Russia," one fan wrote.

"Ya come on Alex it's OK to be happy she's coming home but the guy we gave up ... sheesh," one fan added.

"For some one who plays for our country shouldn't be happy we're getting someone back who hates this country. Especially while we left someone there who served this country," another fan wrote.

"I wonder if Brittney will stand for the national anthem now?" one fan added.

Welcome home, Brittney.