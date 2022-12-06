Sports World Reacts To What Bomani Jones Said About Deion

HBO's Bomani Jones has been very vocal with his criticisms of Deion Sanders since leaving Jackson State for Colorado.

Appearing on CNN, Jones laid out why he takes issue with Coach Prime, not necessarily for the move, but for how he did it.

Deion Sanders has spent the last 35 years telling us there ain't but one Deion Sanders and now he's telling us go find someone else to do what Deion Sanders does. You can't have this both ways. I don't judge him for taking the job at Colorado, they probably increased his salary by something like 15 times. ... But what he did is something that college coaches do all the time, which is: you have to sell people four-year, 10-year plans when your plan is always one year at a time. ... I wouldn't have come in the first place and said God sent me here to fix HBCU's... he sold a dream and then walked out on the dream."

The sports world reacted to Bomani's commentary across social media.

"Sold a dream and didn’t fulfill it… but got kids drafted to the NFL and providing for their families. Sometimes I want y’all to think before you try to call someone a sell out. Ask the players what they think not the media," a user replied.

"So is the morale of the story ignore your own calling because other people will get their feelings hurt? Or is it follow your calling but half ass it so people won't get their feelings hurt?" another asked.

"[Deion] Sanders drama is emblematic of lies of 'black excellence.' I don't hold a grudge with him doing what his job entails within the exploitative system of college sports, he did a lot of good for the school, but he also exposes the falsehood of revolution via black capitalism."

"This is what I've been saying. Everybody has the right to make decisions that benefit them & their career, but don't sell US a dream," tweeted Ted Winn. "The winning seasons for JSU were great, but NO systemic change happened. There has to be a LONG TERM multi-pronged strategy."

Sanders now takes over a 1-11 team in the Pac-12 and he's "bringing his luggage" with him.

