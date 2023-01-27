Sports World Reacts To What Charles Barkley Said About Donald Trump

Charles Barkley recently criticized the NBA's method for picking its All-Star players, saying too much of the decision comes down to fan voting.

In doing so, the NBA on TNT host took an obvious shot at former President Donald Trump.

"We let the fans vote. Look what happened last time they got to vote for president," Chuck said.

He made sure to clarify that he was talking about Trump, not current President Joe Biden.

"I don't mean the old guy, I mean the guy before the old guy. Sorry, President Biden..." he added.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Barkley.

"The only media member that would ever have the balls to make a comment like this. Absolute gold," one fan wrote.

"Chuck is too funny man," another added.

"TNT’s HR team is on high alert every time these guys get on screen," another said.

Barkley is no stranger to speaking his mind in a very public way, and he doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon.