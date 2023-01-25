Sports World Reacts To What Coach Said About Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James is not your average recruit.

The son of NBA superstar LeBron James apparently has a high barrier of entry for prospective college programs. According to an anonymous college basketball coach, it's near impossible to schedule a meeting with the heir to the throne.

“I tried to get involved, but you had to jump through a thousand hoops just to get to the mom… You’re not allowed to talk to the kid. You have to schedule a time on Tuesday or Thursday with the publicist just to talk to the mom," the anonymous coach said, per Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"If you have to jump through hoops they probably aren't interested lol," one fan wrote.

"They have every right to deal with the situation as they see fit. It’s their son," another added.

"Sounds like good parenting to me," another said.

Bronny's celebrity status as a high school basketball star is undeniable. The four-star recruit's millions of followers on social media give him the No. 1 NIL valuation of $7.5 million, per ON3.

Bronny's top college options are reportedly Oregon, Ohio State and USC, but the details of his recruitment have largely been held under wraps.