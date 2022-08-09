Sports World Reacts To What Colin Cowherd Said About Trump

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Earlier this morning, Colin Cowherd sent a message on Twitter about Donald Trump supporters that quickly went viral.

He chastised them for their reaction to the FBI executing a raid on the former President's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday. "Not sure what’s melting down faster. Our glaciers due to global warming. Or Trump supporters this morning," Cowherd tweeted.

Fans were surprised that Cowherd would make such a statement, but didn't think he was necessarily incorrect.

There was one common refrain among fans: "Where Colin was Right," a number of tweets read.

"the amount of conservative slights Cowherd gives on Fox platform is funny," one fan said.

Not everyone agreed, though.

"Didn't think it could get worse than his sports takes," another fan said.

What do you think of Cowherd's comment?