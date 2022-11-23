Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising.

Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at the stadium and started cleaning it up. Photos show numerous fans using dozens of garbage bags to clean up their supporters' section.

Elsewhere, some fans of the Samurai Blue were having some fun at Germany's expense. A few were seen at a local restaurant putting their hands over their mouths - trolling Germany's players' pre-game decision to put their hands over their mouths during the national anthem as an act of protest:

Japan have never reached the knockout round in back-to-back World Cup tournaments but are on pace to do just that this year. The overwhelming majority of teams that win their World Cup opener go on to reach the knockout round.

The bigger challenge for Japan will be to make an impact if they get out of the group stage. Japan have never won a knockout round game.

If this become the first time that Japan make a deep run in the World Cup, fans will have a lot more to clean up in the games to come.