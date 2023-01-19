Sports World Reacts To What LeBron Said About Bronny

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

A recent highlight clip of Bronny James is making its way around social media this week. The basketball world is impressed by the development of James, who's been in the public eye for as long as he can remember.

His father and namesake, LeBron James, was one of the many people who reacted to this viral highlight video on Twitter.

"He's SIMPLY a GREAT ALL-AROUND PLAYER but most importantly The GREATEST KID EVER!!! Oh and he's a PRO too!" LeBron wrote.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this wholesome message from the NBA superstar.

"Now this is how you affirm your kid," one fan wrote.

"Is this your unbiased opinion?" another asked.

"Definitely a Pro and you don’t know basketball if you don’t agree," another said.

Bronny is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class and has offers from Ohio State, Memphis and USC. LeBron has made it very clear that he hopes to one day share the NBA court with his eldest son.