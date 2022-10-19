Sports World Reacts To What Steph Curry Said About Brittney Griner

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors celebrated their NBA title with a ring ceremony before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the ring ceremony, star point guard Steph Curry had a few words for Brittney Griner. He called attention to her being detained in Russia during her 32nd birthday.

"I wanna take the opportunity to shoutout a very special member of the basketball community," he said. "Brittney Griner's birthday is today, she's 32 years old. We wanna continue to let her name be known. It's been 243 days since she's been wrongfully incarcerated in Russia. We hope that she comes home soon."

Fans flocked to social media to react to Curry's comments. Most just want to see Griner come home.

#FreeBG," one person said.

"This is why Steph isn’t just any superstar. He is the superstar you want on your team," said another.

Griner is currently serving a nine-year sentence after being caught with cannabis oil in a Russian airport.