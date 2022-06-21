Sports World Reacts To White House's Brittney Griner Update

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, were supposed to finally have contract with one another.

Unfortunately, that scheduled phone call did not take place. According to the Associated Press, Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the U.S. embassy in Russia.

According to a statement from the White House, there was an "unfortunate mistake," that made the anniversary phone call fail. Thankfully, the phone call is being rescheduled.

State Department spokesman Ned Price referred to this mistake as a "logistical error."

Fans are not happy with how the entire situation involving Griner has been handled over the past few months.

"They playing with her now. All of this over a little something that’s nothing," one fan said.

"They’re treating BG so terribly smfh," said another fan.

"This situation is crazy. Can’t believe it’s gone on this long," a third fan said.

Hopefully this situation will be over soon.