Sports World Reacts To White House's First Trade Offer

On Thursday, the United States agreed to a prisoner exchange that secured Brittney Griner's release from Russia. Unfortunately for Paul Whelan, he wasn't included in the deal.

ESPN's T.J. Quinn reported that Russia offered the United States a one-for-one swap involving Griner. The Biden administration could either accept that deal or walk away from the negotiation table with nothing.

Moments ago, Quinn had additional information to share on the United States' negotiations with Russia.

A White House official told Quinn that a one-for-one swap of Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout was proposed to Russia. However, it was considered a "non-starter."

"Russia considers Whelan to be a different 'class' of prisoner than Griner because of his espionage conviction," Quinn reported.

This report from Quinn sparked a handful of different reactions.

The Biden administration said it'll work hard to secure Whelan's release from Russia.

For now, Whelan will have to remain patient. He has been stuck in Russia since 2018