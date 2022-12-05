Sports World Reacts To White House's Significant Update

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

The White House announced a significant Brittney Griner update late on Sunday afternoon.

Griner, a WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges. She's been in Russian custody since earlier this year and was recently transferred into a full-time Russian penal colony.

While fans have been frustrated by the lack of Griner updates, the White House had an encouraging update on Sunday evening.

Griner talks have been progressing, according to the White House, with discussions taking place daily.

The U.S. Secretary of State revealed the update.

“The proof will be in the pudding,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in an interview with Face the Nation. “We have to see if the engagements that we’ve had, the discussions that we have, produced an actual result. That’s the most important thing. But we are not resting on the laurels of having put forward a proposal some months ago. We’ve been actively engaged over these many months to try to move things forward.

“We’ve been engaged repeatedly,” Blinken added. “In any way that we can, to try to advance it and to look to see if there are different permutations that could achieve what we’re trying to achieve, which is to get our people home.”

Sports fans are encouraged by this significant update.

"Please let this happen," one fan wrote.

"Hope!" another fan wrote.

"This shouldn’t have taken this long," another fan wrote on social media.

Not everyone agrees, though.

"Griner's situation sucks, no doubt about it, but trading a basketball player for a terrorist should never happen," another fan wrote on social media.

Should the U.S. government make the trade?