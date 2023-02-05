Sports World Reacts To 'White Men Can't Jump' Trailer

Hulu logo displayed on a phone screen and a basketball are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

It's been 31 years since the hit basketball-comedy movie White Men Can't Jump was released in theaters. This spring, the franchise is getting a reboot and the first trailer is now out.

On Sunday, Hulu released its first trailer for the film, which will be released exclusively on their platform in the United States. It features Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls as the main characters - replacing the ones previously portrayed by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes.

The trailer already has over 500,000 views and counting on Twitter alone.

However, the reaction to the new trailer is a little bit mixed to put it kindly. Some are hyped for the movie, but others are disappointed to see the original film being rebooted rather than something new:

The film is directed by Los Angeles filmmaker Charles Kidd II and was written by Kenya Barris. Among the producers are some recognizable names from the sports world - All-Star forward Blake Griffin and former Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil.

The film will mark the official acting debut of Jack Harlow, who has risen to national prominence as a rapper and hip hop artist.

Sinqua Walls, a former college basketball player in his own right, has been a professional actor since the mid-2000s with credits in over a dozen movies and TV shows such as Friday Night Lights, CSI and Power.

The film released on May 19, 2023.