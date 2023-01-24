Sports World Reacts To WNBA Players' Brittney Griner Decision

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

NBA teams always travel on private chartered flights, but the WNBA does not have this same luxury.

With the recent worldwide attention drawn toward WNBA star Brittney Griner, players around the league have started to worry about their colleague taking commercial flights.

There have reportedly been discussions among WNBA players that Griner needs to travel charter in order to protect her "personal safety."

"There have been discussions with the league about Brittney Griner’s need to travel charter and that players have generally accepted the idea and are supportive of the idea that it's necessary for her personal safety," Khristina Williams reports.

"They all need to be flying charter," one fan wrote.

"Keep applying pressure ladies," another said.

"A fascinating wrinkle to the ongoing saga of WNBA teams traveling to and from road games via commercial flights. BG is now so recognizable that sitting in coach or business class isn’t really a safe option for her," another added.

As of right now, the WNBA has ruled that no team can fly charter unless the entire league has the ability to do so.