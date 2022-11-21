Sports World Reacts To Women's College Baseball Decision

The Brown University baseball team just made history on Monday.

Olivia Pichardo, who was trying out for the team, has officially made it, making her the first female in history to be on an active NCAA Division I baseball varsity roster.

Pichardo has wanted this since she was a kid after she confirmed that through the media.

"It was definitely a surreal moment for me because it's something that I've wanted since eighth grade," Pichardo said, via Bleacher Report. "It's kind of crazy to know that I'm living out my dream right now and my ideal college experience that I've always wanted, so that's really cool."

The sports world is super thrilled for Pichardo.

"This is great and I’m honestly surprised we haven’t seen this more. Girls were on the same little league teams as me all through elementary school but then they were forced to play softball. What if they liked baseball and wanted to keep playing? Hope this trend continues," another tweet read.

Pichardo will serve as a utility player to start her collegiate baseball career.

Congratulations, Olivia!