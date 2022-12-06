Sports World Reacts To Women's College Basketball Fight

(Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

Things got heated between TCU and George Washington in Monday night's women's basketball game.

At one point in the game, a fight broke out and hands were exchanged between Colonials guard Essence Brown and Horned Frogs senior forward Bella Cravens, leading to eight ejections.

The sports world reacted to the skirmish on social media.

"I am so used to watching Patrick Beverley do everything but square up for an actual fight on the basketball court that this caught me way off guard," a user said.

"Damn, everybody is fighting this year! What’s going on??" another asked.

"TCU won this game btw, this 'fight' not so much."

"Bless their hearts the energy was there but I've seen better landed hits on Keepin Up with Kardashians," a fan replied.

"Women hoopers will fight so much quicker than the men lmao."

"This the hardest basketball fight I’ve ever seen."

TCU got the last laugh with a 70-58 win.