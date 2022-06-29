Sports World Reacts To Women's College World Series Ratings

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 9: Alyssa Brito #33 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after scoring against the Texas Longhorns in the fourth inning during the NCAA Women's College World Series championship finals at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex on June 9, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 10-5. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma's final game victory over Texas to win the Women's College World Series did some serious numbers on television.

A total of 1.74 million people tuned in to watch the Sooners win it all, which is more than the 1.54 million that watched Ole Miss beat Oklahoma to capture the Men's College World Series.

The series finale between OU and Texas was the highest-rated college baseball or softball game in 2022, according to Front Office Sports.

In general, this news is being regarded as a major positive for women's sports on television.

"Televise more softball. Televise more volleyball. Televise more women’s hockey & soccer," said the Twitter account for popular Wisconsin blog Bucky's 5th Quarter. "There are so many people who want to watch them, they just aren’t given the chance. To put it more cynically: there is also a lot of money to be made here in a mostly untapped group of fans."

"Well well well well well. If I didn't know any better I'd swear that investing in women's sports... works," said former sports blogger and editor Adam Jacobi.

"I, for one, enjoy the pace & how softball is played," said former Memphis offensive lineman and current radio host Gabe Kuhn. "This is unsurprising to me tbh."

"Give women the same opportunities and let the viewers decide! If you build it, they will come!!!" said ESPN's Holly Rowe.

Oklahoma has now won back-to-back softball national titles, and four championships in the last six seasons.

The more college sports doing well on TV, the better. It's an added bonus when those are women's sports, especially around the 50th anniversary of Title IX.