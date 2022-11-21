Sports World Reacts To World Cup Reporter Outfit Controversy

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The United States is set to get its World Cup campaign underway on Monday afternoon.

The U.S. will be taking on Wales as it plays its first World Cup game in eight years. It's a matchup that will go a long way toward deciding who comes out of the group.

A few hours before the match, Soccer reporter Grant Wahl, who's covering the USMNT, was trying to enter the stadium but was stopped by security due to his shirt.

For those unfamiliar, Wahl is wearing a soccer shirt with a rainbow theme, which is a symbol of the LGBTQ community.

Soccer fans aren't happy about this decision from Qatar's security guards.

"FIFA is the absolute worst," one tweet read.

"Absolutely unreal but not surprising. Did FIFA honestly think this was gonna go any different? This country should've never been awarded anything," another tweet read.

The USMNT and Wales will get underway at 2 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.