Sports World Reacts To WWE's Announcement About Triple H

On Friday, the WWE announced that Paul "Triple H" Levesque will resume his position as executive vice president, Talent Relations.

“I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” Levesque said in a statement.

In September 2021, Levesque stepped away from his role as head of NXT and executive vice president of global talent strategy and development to undergo a procedure after undergoing a cardiac event. In March of this year, he revealed that he nearly died due to heart failure before the surgery.

The WWE world took to Twitter to react to the exciting return of Triple H.

"Papa H has returned! Let’s get it!" one fan wrote.

"BOUT TIME!! HES BEST FOR BUSINESS…" another said.

"Immediate impact for sure. HHH is the man," another added

Welcome back Triple H!