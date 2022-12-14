Sports World Reacts To WWE's Controversial Release

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The WWE reportedly decided to drop wrestler Mandy Rose after the 32-year-old posted explicit content to her FanTime page that the company felt was "outside of the parameters" of her contract.

The news comes via Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp:

The sports world reacted to the WWE's controversial decision to release the star on Wednesday.

"Mandy Rose is RELEASED???" a fan replied.

"Unfriendly reminder that the company that released Mandy Rose for erotic content is the same company that was giving Athena a hard time for not being sexual enough, and- telling her she should be more like Mandy," another user tweeted.

"Mandy Rose has been released by WWE," shared "Off the Script's" JD From NY. "All that work, creating an entirely new persona getting to a position where she was one of the most notable names in the entire division, and gone because she decided to post nudes against the parameters of her contract. What a shame."

"WWE absolutely handled Mandy Rose’s situation the wrong way all things considered," Wrestle Ops said. "A suspension would’ve sufficed, released felt like an absolutely unnecessary move. Sucks."

Prior to Tuesday's shocking loss in the NXT Women's Championship, Rose was in the midst of the third-longest women's title defense at 413 days.