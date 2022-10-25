Sports World Reacts To Yankees' Offseason Decision News

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) General Manager Brian Cashman and Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees during batting practice before Game Four of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 4-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees reportedly plan to bring back general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.

"Cashman’s contract is up, of course, and most in the organization believe that Hal Steinbrenner will ask him back, and that Cashman will accept. If Cashman returns, Boone -- finishing up the first year of three in his current deal -- is expected to come back, too," Andy Martino of SNY reported.

Martino suggested that "fan vitriol" is the only way Steinbrenner would make a change. However, he noted that Steinbrenner wants to keep Cashman was the GM moving forward.

Well, some Yankees fans are voicing their displeasure with the report.

"The definition of insanity is?" one fan questioned.

"As a a lifelong diehard Yankees fans I love this and hope they get contract extensions to 2035. I will be buying more season tickets and merch now," one Houston Astros fan joked.

"I see they don’t wanna win a World Series anytime soon," said another.

Clearly some fans are not happy with the team's decision to avoid making changes.