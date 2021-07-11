Sports World Reacts To Gruesome Injury At UFC 264

UFC 264 is fully underway and we already have one pretty gruesome injury.

Jessica Eye, a 34-year-old MMA star from Ohio, fell to Jennifer Maia in a match at UFC 264 on Saturday evening.

During the match, Eye and Maia had a nasty forehead collision. Eye took the worst of it, suffering a nasty gash on her head. The bout continued, with Eye losing to Maia in a third round decision.

Jessica “Third” Eye is now trending on social media. That should give you a good idea of how gruesome the gash to her forehead is.

Warning: The following images are graphic.

Jessica Eye transcended into the next level and opened up her third eye in the octagon 👁️ #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/wKUY7axpa5 — Matias Andres MMA (@MatiasAndresMMA) July 11, 2021

Jessica Eye's cut after the fight with Jennifer Maia pic.twitter.com/0rYNjeYyAW — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) July 11, 2021

NASTY LACERATION of Jessica Eye Forehead!🩸🔪👀 White tissue within cut is periosteum (soft tissue covering) of Frontal bone of skull, or actual Skull Frontal bone itself! 😷Doctors will wash lac in back, place layered sutures to close incision!#jessicaeye #ufc264 #mmatwitter pic.twitter.com/y31shUjLbw — David Abbasi, MD (@DrDavidAbbasi) July 11, 2021

Unanimous for @JenniMaiaUFC! She takes a battle over Jessica Eye 👊 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/h4qtNcKzWI — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 11, 2021

Jessica Eye is a complete badass, what a fight! #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/GSBOhVAx4Z — Andrew Harbaugh (@MandrewNFL) July 10, 2021

While Eye is rightfully being praised for her toughness, this was another disappointing result for the UFC star.

Eye has now lost three matches in a row, with her career record falling to 15-10 MMA, 5-9 UFC. Maia, meanwhile, improved to 19-7-1 MMA, 4-3 UFC in her career.

UFC 264 continues on Saturday evening, with the main event – Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier – set for later tonight on PPV.