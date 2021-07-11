The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Gruesome Injury At UFC 264

A general photo of a UFC event.(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

UFC 264 is fully underway and we already have one pretty gruesome injury.

Jessica Eye, a 34-year-old MMA star from Ohio, fell to Jennifer Maia in a match at UFC 264 on Saturday evening.

During the match, Eye and Maia had a nasty forehead collision. Eye took the worst of it, suffering a nasty gash on her head. The bout continued, with Eye losing to Maia in a third round decision.

Jessica “Third” Eye is now trending on social media. That should give you a good idea of how gruesome the gash to her forehead is.

Warning: The following images are graphic.

While Eye is rightfully being praised for her toughness, this was another disappointing result for the UFC star.

Eye has now lost three matches in a row, with her career record falling to 15-10 MMA, 5-9 UFC. Maia, meanwhile, improved to 19-7-1 MMA, 4-3 UFC in her career.

UFC 264 continues on Saturday evening, with the main event – Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier – set for later tonight on PPV.


