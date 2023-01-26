Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.

While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for him.

“Albert Einstein said things you can get access to you should never memorize,” O’Neal said. “If you ain’t a top 10 player, I don’t know who you are, that’s no disrespect. How am I supposed to know who the kid was?”

O'Neal added, "I'm not watching the Bullets or the Wizards."

These comments from O'Neal resulted in a lot of backlash from the basketball community. Fans believe he should know who Hachimura is.

"Disrespectful," one fan said.

"Shaq is one of the most annoying legends... The guy is a hater," a second fan tweeted.

Another fan commented, "Shaq be corny sometimes."

O'Neal has been called a "casual" fan in the past. That won't change anytime soon, especially after this blunder.

Hachimura, the ninth pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season.