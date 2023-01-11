Sports World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Update

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, troubling details involving Antonio Brown were leaked in a 911 call.

A woman called a Tampa Police Dept. dispatcher and said that she and Brown got into "a little argument" at their home in Tampa, Florida. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he allegedly hid from police in his home.

According to the leaked 911 call, the woman claimed Brown was sending "explicit videos" to her son's phone. Despite the serious allegations, police withdrew the warrant after she recanted her story.

Fans are sad to see what's going on with Brown.

"You cannot tell me this guy is in his right mind unbelievable," one fan said.

"So they watched him throw a shoe at her and didn’t think that constituted assault?" one fan questioned.

"Never ends with this guy," said another.

Hopefully this is the last in a long line of troubling stories over the past few years involving the former NFL star.