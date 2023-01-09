Sports World Saddened By The Brittney Griner Update

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner is safely back home in the United States, but sadly, she continues to deal with hate.

The WNBA star was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year. Eventually, the United States was able to work out a trade for her. President Biden sent arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russia in exchange for Griner.

Griner arrived back in the United States in December. She's back with her wife, Cherelle, and the rest of her family.

Unfortunately, politicians in Louisiana are speaking out against the Griner trade.

“Members of the GOP committee attending their quarterly meeting in Lafayette supported a resolution condemning the Griner exchange through a voice vote. No members raised objections to the matter, once a reference to Griner being a ‘woke’ gay woman was removed from the statement,” Julie O’Donoghue of The Louisiana Illuminator wrote. “The Republican Party did not provide a written copy of the resolution to a reporter who requested one. Louisiana Republican Party Chairman Louis Gurvich said resolutions approved during the meeting wouldn’t be available for at least two weeks.”

The sports world is truly bothered by this announcement. It's a sad update in the ongoing saga.

"Thank god, I was worried they were going to fix roads!" one fan added.

"This is truly some loser sh--," another fan wrote.

"no class. At all. An American has made it home," one fan wrote.

"You would hope Griner’s former coach and the most important women’s basketball figure in the state of Louisiana might say something against this nonsense, but I’m not holding my breath," one fan added.

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Hopefully, Griner is able to readjust to life in the United States, but messages like that probably don't help.