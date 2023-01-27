Sports World Saddened By The Michele Tafoya Development

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: NBC "Sunday Night Football" sideline reporter Michele Tafoya speaks during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former NFL reporter Lisa Guerrero revealed she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines during a game in her new memoir that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.

"I was a shell of myself," she said. "And I felt such shame and embarrassment that the last thing I was going to say is, 'Oh, and by the way, I just had a miscarriage.' Most of my best friends will learn about it by reading the book."

Following her comments, Guerrero received plenty of love and support from those on social media. Unfortunately, there were those who had a different view.

Fellow former sideline reporter Michele Tafoya seemingly doesn't believe that Guerrero actually had a miscarriage. Tafoya doesn't see why Guerrero wouldn't have told her friends about the miscarriage.

“Trust me when I tell you that all my best friends knew about that," she added. "I don’t know why you would wait to publish a book 15 years after the fact to reveal this to your best friends. And so, I have my hesitation about, was this truly a devastating miscarriage?”

Tafoya's comments quickly went viral on social media and the sporting world couldn't believe what she had to say.

"This actually so much worse than the Awful Announcing write up. I watched about 15 minutes of Tafoya's video and she's downright cruel to Guerrero. But she's getting the attention she wanted so a win for Tafoya," Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina said.

"Woman who ruined her own career has issues with how another woman steered her career," another fan said.

"Imagine saying this out loud. Even if you really do believe it. There’s just a level of human-ness that is lost so many times, including here. Ugh," said a third.

Fans clearly aren't happy with Tafoya.