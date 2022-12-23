Sports World Saddened By Unfortunate Brittney Griner Update

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Earlier this month WNBA star Brittney Griner was brought home in a prisoner exchange with Russia.

The United States sent arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia in the exchange, which rubbed some people the wrong way. Not everyone was happy to see Griner come back to the United States, unfortunately.

A recent report from ESPN highlighted that.

"Brittney Griner's homecoming was celebrated Monday night in front of 20 people at University Baptist Church in Waco. Baylor is on winter break, and a few of the people who were supposed to attend were sick. The church livestreamed the event," ESPN reported.

Naturally, those who weren't happy with the exchange reveled in the fact that not many showed up to the event.

"Only 20 people showed up to Brittney Griner’s welcome home party. That’s actually more than what show up to her WNBA games," one person said.

"At Brittney Griner's recent homecoming event only 20 people showed up. It was embarrassing evidence of what people think of her exchange," added another.

