Sports World Reacts To The Serena Williams News

Serena Williams celebrating.LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Serena Williams of The United States celebrates during The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

One of the most-decorated tennis players of all-time will not be competing in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this year.

Serena Williams, 39, announced on Sunday morning that she will not be taking part in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion told reporters at Wimbledon that she has several reasons for passing on the Olympics, though she did not get into specifics.

“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don’t really want to—I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry,” Williams said.

“I have not thought about it. In the past [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me. I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”

The Olympic world is understandably disappointed by this news. Williams is one of the most-accomplished Olympic tennis players of all-time. The legendary tennis star won singles gold in 2012 and doubles gold in 2000, ’08 and ’12 with her sister, Venus Williams.

Still, at the age of 39, it’s understandable that Williams is not interested in playing in the Summer Games this year.

Williams is one of several notable tennis stars who will likely pass on playing in the Olympics this summer. Rafa Nadal has already announced that he will be skipping the games, as well.

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin in Tokyo on Friday, July 23 and run through Sunday, Aug. 8.


