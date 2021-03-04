Sports World Is Freaking Out About Shaq’s Wrestling Move

The sports world is freaking out about Shaquille O’Neal’s wrestling move on Wednesday night.

The former NBA star went viral on social media earlier today for his interaction with Candace Parker. The legendary WNBA star schooled O’Neal on the current state of basketball.

Later on Wednesday, O’Neal is going viral for a better reason.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star is taking part in tag-team match in All Elite Wrestling. This is O’Neal’s first wrestling appearance, but he’s a longtime fan of the sport.

“I’m the type, I can never back down from a challenge,” O’Neal told The Associated Press. “I’m not a professional wrestler, but I’ve been in a match before. I’ve got a lot of moves in my arsenal. When you step inside somebody’s world, you have to stick to what you’re masterful at. I’m not acrobatic. I’m not going to be jumping off the ropes. I’m coming with the power game. When I get hands on him, I’m going to display this power.”

O’Neal didn’t take very long to make headlines in the ring.

The sports world is loving Shaq’s debut on Wednesday night.

All Elite Wrestling is airing on TNT.