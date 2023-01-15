Sports World Shocked By Alabama Player's Murder Charge

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - JANUARY 29: General view of the Alabama Basketball sign prior to the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum on January 29, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

In a shocking turn of events, Alabama forward Darius Miles has been arrested on charges of capital murder.

According to ABC 33/40 News, early this morning, a 23-year-old woman was killed after a shooting in an area near the University of Alabama campus known as The Strip. Per the report, the shooting is believed to be the result of an argument between the suspects and the victim. The woman was not known to be affiliated in any way with the University of Alabama.

Miles is one of two people who have since been arrested and committed to jail with no bond. The other suspect is also not associated with the University. They are both being charged with capital murder.

Just yesterday, Miles was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 Crimson Tide men's basketball season with an ankle injury. He played in six games this season, scoring nine points with seven coming against Memphis in a win this past December.

Darius Miles was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2020 and the No. 159 overall prospect that year per 247Sports. He was the No. 34 power forward in the nation.

Miles played at the prestigious IMG Academy and played in 30 games for Nate Oats as a sophomore last season, averaging 5.8 points per game.

More details will be released as they are made available.