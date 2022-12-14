Sports World Shocked By Chris Davis' Payment Details

BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 11: Chris Davis #19 of the Baltimore Orioles walks to the dugout after striking out in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 11, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Every now and then a Major League Baseball contract is handed out that comes back to bite the team in the you know what.

Well, the massive contract handed out to former slugger Chris Davis is that for the Baltimore Orioles. Davis led the MLB with 47 home runs in 2015 before inking a seven-year, $161 million deal with the team.

Unfortunately, Davis didn't live up to his end of the deal. He and the team eventually agreed to deferred payments that will pay him substantially over the next 15 years.

He's reportedly set to earn over $9 million from 2023-25, $3.5 million from 2026-32 and $1.4 million from 2033-37.

Fans took to social media to react to the news.

"This dudes getting $9.16M a year for the next 2 years and then $3.5M for 7 years and it doesn’t even stop there? I never want to hear anything about Bobby Bonilla ever again," one fan said.

"This is why you don’t sign players to long term deals when they are 30+. Sure a few are worth it but most contracts end up being bad. What’s Judge going to look like at 36. A tall broken down useless player," added another.

Davis can sit back, relax and the money will keep rolling in.