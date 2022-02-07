The Spun

Sports World Shocked By Mikaela Shiffrin Tonight

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Olympics.SCHLADMING, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 11 : Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on January 11, 2022 in Schladming Austria. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Legendary United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin had a shocking result at the Winter Olympics on Sunday night.

Shiffrin, who needs just one more gold medal to have more than any alpine skier in United States history, crashed out of the women’s giant slalom on Sunday night.

The sports world is stunned by the result.

This is Shiffrin’s first DNF in the giant slalom since January of 2018.

Shiffrin was scheduled to compete in five events at the Winter Games. She’s still on track to compete in all of them, though we’ll see what happens following tonight’s result.

The Winter Olympics are airing on NBC.

