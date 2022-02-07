Legendary United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin had a shocking result at the Winter Olympics on Sunday night.

Shiffrin, who needs just one more gold medal to have more than any alpine skier in United States history, crashed out of the women’s giant slalom on Sunday night.

The sports world is stunned by the result.

BREAKING: Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is out of the giant slalom in the first run. The 26-year-old was trying to become the first U.S. Alpine ski racer to win three Olympic golds. #Beijing2022 https://t.co/ROUsWZy3PC — The Associated Press (@AP) February 7, 2022

This is Shiffrin’s first DNF in the giant slalom since January of 2018.

Mikaela Shiffrin DNFs in a giant slalom for the first time since Jan. 23, 2018, ending a 30-race streak in the discipline. — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) February 7, 2022

A massive blow for Team #USA with Mikaela Shiffrin crashing out of the Giant Slalom. Unbelievable. Second #Olympics in a row where Americans are off to a horrid start. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 7, 2022

RLRT: That streak GOES FOUR YEARS! In skiing! Down a mountain! It’s just amazing to see what Mikaela Shiffrin has done in that time. And if she walks away from Beijing with no medals, she will still be one of the best skiers ever. — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) February 7, 2022

WOW. Mikaela Shiffrin is OUT of the Women's Giant Slalom. The slick icy surface doesn't allow her to get any grip on the edges. Shocked.#Beijing2022 #Beijing2022WinterOlympics — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) February 7, 2022

Shiffrin was scheduled to compete in five events at the Winter Games. She’s still on track to compete in all of them, though we’ll see what happens following tonight’s result.

