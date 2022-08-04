Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison.

Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.

Even though Griner's sentence was expected, the sports world is thinking about her wife Cherelle. This day has to be incredibly tough for her.

"I can only imagine how Brittney Griner is feeling right now. Or her wife, Cherelle. And her loved ones. This is an unimaginable situation. My heart goes out to them," Shakkira Harris of WRTV said.

"Please cover Brittney Griner’s mom, wife Cherelle and family right now," one person tweeted.

"Praying that both Brittney and Cherelle Griner find strength and that some sort of deal is made to free BG," another person wrote. "This is unimaginable."

Russia has already discussed a potential prisoner swap with the United States.

Griner's camp knew that she needed to plead guilty in order to expedite this process. Now, we just have to wait and see if the two countries can agree to a deal.