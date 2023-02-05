Sports World Wants Legendary Coach To Step Down

SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 01: General view of the Carrier Dome during the game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange in the second half on February 1, 2014 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Duke 91-89 in overtime. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

It's time, Jim.

Syracuse basketball has made some deep NCAA Tournament runs over the past decade or so, but it's been about 10 years since the Orange had a legitimate, top 10 program.

But Jim Boeheim has no plans to retire anytime soon. He's already announced he'll probably be back in 2023-24.

"I have no other plans. Listen, this has been the question of the day for 15 years. This isn't a new question. It's just the calendar going, 'Well, he's 78.' It's just the calendar. If it wasn't the calendar, if I was 65, no one would be saying anything. And I'm not going to retire just because it's the calendar. Anything can happen. Anything, literally. We'll just see what happens. I don't say anything because I don't know," he told ESPN.

Boeheim might not want to retire, but for the good of the program, he has to go.

"Boeheim agreed to retire in 2018, then decided he didn’t want to, then engineered an athletic director change to get one of his cronies the job so that he wouldn’t be pressured to actually follow through on the plan. It’s 2023 and he’s still doing this. Sad," Dan Wolken tweeted.

"Boeheim needs to retire like the others R Williams, K, etc. This new era ain’t for them," one fan added.

"Jim Boeheim seems like a genuinely bad person. He picks fights with reporters after every loss. Has driven the program into the ground with his unwillingness to retire or adapt," one fan added.

Call it a career already, Jim.