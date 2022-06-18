Sports World Was Loving Peyton Manning's Outfit This Week

Peyton Manning is the king of "Omaha."

The all-time great quarterback was in the crowd for Day 1 of the College World Series at Omaha — wearing a custom hat tagged with his iconic "Omaha" audible call.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to Manning's hat.

"This funny af. I can hear him saying it," one fan wrote.

"I've said this before and I'll say this again - The more Peyton Manning we get, the better this country will be," another added.

Manning's alma mater, Tennessee, fell to Notre Dame in three games during last week's Knoxville Super Regional.

"I bet he bought these tickets before Tennessee was eliminated and just decided to still go when Notre Dame beat them," one fan suggested.

The "Omaha" pre-snap callout became an iconic phrase in the NFL world as Manning used it throughout his Hall of Fame career. He had no previous connection to the location, but Omaha gave him the keys to the city in 2014 for his popularization of its name.

In his post-playing career, Manning launched his company Omaha Productions. The company expanded its relationship with ESPN earlier this week, adding a slew of new podcasts to the network on top of the innovative Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.