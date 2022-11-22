Sports World Was Stunned By Final Four Site Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 01: North Carolina Tar Heels players stretch on the court during practice before the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rob Carr/2022 Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the sites for four of the upcoming NCAA Tournament Final Four games were revealed.

In 2027, Detroit will host the Final Four, while Las Vegas will be the host in 2028. Meanwhile, in 2029 the games will take place from Indianapolis and from Dallas in 2030.

Fans were stunned to learn that Las Vegas finally landed a Final Four.

"The 2028 Final Four is going to happen in Vegas and it's going to be straight outrageous. Coaches freed from their seasons and just blowing tens of thousands of dollars at blackjack tables at 3 in the morning," college basketball analyst Matt Norlander joked.

"My liver is already cringing at the thought of a Vegas Final Four," another fan joked.

"Oh yes. Oh hell yes. Also shocked Detroit is getting another one," said a third.

The tournament in Las Vegas will certainly provide a raucous environment for fans in a few years.