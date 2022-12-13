Standout College Quarterback Makes Decision On His Transfer

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

A standout college football quarterback is going to be staying with his current school.

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed has informed the coaching staff that he will be staying at the school, per On3.

Reed originally entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 but decided to pull his name from it.

This is massive news for the Hilltoppers as Reed was one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season. He threw for 4,247 yards and 36 touchdowns as he helped the Hilltoppers to an 8-5 record.

He also rushed for 199 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games as the starter.

He'll look to lead the Hilltoppers to another strong season in 2023 before likely declaring for the NFL Draft in 2024.