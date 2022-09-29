Star College Basketball Freshman Suffered Cardiac Arrest At Practice

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 12: General view of the Galen Center on opening night before the women's volleyball match between the Stanford Cardinal and the Southern California Trojans on October 12, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. The volleyball match was the first event held in the new arena, which will also be home to USC's men's and women's basketball and men's volleyball teams. (Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer a top basketball recruit suffered major heart failure and collapsed during an informal team practice.

5-star freshman Vince Iwuchukwu told CBS Sports that he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He remained hospitalized for a few days, but said he received excellent medical care.

He issued a statement to CBS Sports:

"This past summer I had a sudden cardiac arrest during a workout. Since the event, I have received optimal care from the university and my personal expert medical team. Currently, I am adhering to the standard protocol designed to ensure my health and safety. I'm feeling great and my recovery and rehabilitation remain positive."

According to the report, the school has withheld the high school basketball star from "basketball-related" activities following the scare. He's reportedly been able to take part in very limited exercises while the team practices.

CBS Sports noted there is no timetable for when he might be able to return to the court.

Hopefully he makes a full recovery and can get back to doing what he loves in the near future.