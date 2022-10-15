Star College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

RALEIGH, NC - SEPTEMBER 27: General view of Carter-Finley Stadium during the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the North Carolina State Wolfpack on September 27, 2014 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The No. 15 team in the country is facing some major adversity as their star quarterback is now officially ruled out for the season.

Prior to its game against 18th-ranked Syracuse on Saturday, NC State revealed that Devin Leary's torn pec will need to be surgically repaired.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Additional imaging caused NC State's orthopedic team to determine that surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle was the best course of action. There is no damage to his shoulder and he is expected to make a full recovery. Dr. James Andrews will perform surgery next week in Gulf Breeze, Fla.

Leary, the ACC preseason player of the year, suffered the injury in last week's 19-17 win over Florida State. The fifth-year senior was sidelined in the second half after taking a tough hit from a Seminoles defensive lineman that drew a roughing the passer flag.

NC State will now turn to Jack Chambers at quarterback.

To this point in the season, Leary had thrown for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns to four interceptions.