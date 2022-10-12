Star College Football Quarterback Refutes Report He's Done For Season

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 24: Jalon Daniels #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels would be done for the season.

"Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder, per sources. It's a tough blow for Daniels, who was opening a lot of eyes nationally for his (and the Jayhawks') start. It's Jason Bean's team now," Zac Boyer said on Twitter.

It took a few hours, but Daniels took to Twitter to respond to the report. It's clear the Jayhawks quarterback doesn't think he's done for the season just yet.

"Sheeesh…That’s News to Me," he said on Twitter.

Daniels has been stellar this season with 1,072 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and just one interception through the air. He also added 335 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

He led Kansas to a surprising 5-0 start to the season and started to enter the Heisman conversation.

Will he be back on the field soon?