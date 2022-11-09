Star College Football Quarterback Suffers Tough Injury

COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detail view of a Coastal Carolina helmet during the game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. SC won 49-15. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) Lance King/Getty Images

One of college football's most efficient quarterbacks is set to miss time and potentially the rest of the regular season after sustaining a foot injury this past week.

On Wednesday, Coastal Carolina announced that star quarterback Grayson McCall is going to miss 3-6 weeks with a foot injury. McCall suffered the injury in the third quarter of their win over rival Appalachian State.

The Chanticleers quarterback was in the midst of the best season of his career. Through nine games he had over 2,300 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns with just one interception.

McCall has led the team to an 8-1 record this season. He's 28-3 as the team's starter since 2020 and has completed over 70-percent of his passes for 7,700 yards and 75 touchdowns with only seven interception. Last year he set an FBS record for the highest passer rating in a single season with 207.6 - breaking the mark previously held by Mac Jones.

Suffice it to say, Jamey Chadwell and the Chanticleers are going to miss Grayson McCall for the weeks that they don't have him.

He's likely to miss the remainder of the season but could be back in time for the Sun Belt Championship Game if Coastal Carolina qualify for it.

Maybe McCall will be back in time for whatever bowl game the Chanticleers get placed in.

But as this might be McCall's final year in college, he may have played his final down at Brooks Stadium.