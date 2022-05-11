Star College Football Wide Receiver Plans To Play Another Sport

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: A USC Trojans helmet on the field before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A USC wide receiver is going to be switching sports at the school.

Mario Williams is planning to join the USC baseball team. He loves the sport just as much as he loves football per 247Sports and plans to play in the outfield.

“Next year, I’ll play (baseball),” Williams said. "I couldn't play this year. With baseball, you can’t transfer and play instantly, so I had to wait until next year. I play center field."

He also confirmed that he's going to likely bat near the top of the order for the Trojans once their next season kicks off.

Williams is a transfer from Oklahoma after he followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC. As a freshman, he racked up 380 yards and four touchdowns off 35 receptions.

Before committing to Oklahoma, he was considered a four-star prospect and the No. 10 player in his home state, per 247Sports Composite. He was also the fourth-best receiver in the country.

We'll have to see how he does on the diamond.