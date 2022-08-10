Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt with his caddie, Shota Hayafuji on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it.

According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury.

Matsuyama entered the FedEx Cup Playoffs as the 11th ranked golfer on the tour. Skipping the event at Southwind is probably going to spell the end for his chances of getting into the top 10.

We'll see if this neck injury causes him to withdraw from the BMW Championship and Tour Championship later this month. But it's possible we won't see him back on the golf course for a while.

All things considered, the 2021-22 PGA Tour was a pretty good year for Hideki Matsuyama. He notched two wins - the Zozo Championship in October and the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

Matsuyama wasn't able to retain his title as Masters Champion, finishing in a tie for 14th as Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket. He finished tied for 60th at the PGA Championship before coming in fourth at the U.S. Open.

At the Open Championship, he finished in a tie for 68th.

Not a bad year for Matsuyama. It's just a shame that his 2022-23 PGA Tour season is on the verge of ending so abruptly.