U.S. Star Gymnast Suni Lee Says She Was Target Of Racist Attack

Some concerning reports involving American Olympic gymnast Suni Lee emerged on Thursday night.

Lee, 18, said she was pepper sprayed in a racist attack last month while out with a group of friends in Los Angeles. The Olympic gold medalist told PopSugar that she was waiting for a ride when a car drove by with passengers yelling racial slurs in her direction.

Lee, the first Hmong American to represent Team USA in an Olympic games, said the group of friends she was with were all of Asian descent. According to the gymnastics superstar, one passenger in the vehicle sprayed her arm with pepper spray before the car drove away.

Lee said her position as a global figure in the sporting world held her back from any form of retaliation.

“I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off,” Lee said, per PopSugar. “I didn’t do anything to them, and having the reputation, it’s so hard because I didn’t want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen.”

Lee claimed gold in the individual all-around at the Tokyo Olympics