Star MLB Pitcher Ejected After The First Inning

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 02: The diamond is ready for the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 2, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2. (Photo by Darin Wallentine/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for star Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner to get run on Wednesday.

The three-time World Series champion didn't even make it out of the first inning after getting into it with umpires. Even having to be restrained by teammates at one point.

Walking off the mound, Bumgarner had some choice words for the home plate umpire after his hand was searched to end the inning.

However, it's what transpired with the first-base ump that ended his day early.

It's not exactly clear what was said. But, it was enough that the four-time All-Star had to be held back by members of the D-Backs and assisted back to the dugout.

Bumgarner gave up a home run to lead off the bottom of the first, before recording the next three outs in the weekday matinee.

Arizona, as well as Bumgarner, has been one of the surprises of the MLB season thus far, winning nine of the last 14 games.

In six starts this season, the 32-year-old lefty is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 24 innings of work.