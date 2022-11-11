Star NFL Running Back "Pissed Off" About Role In Offense

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 11: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on September 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

D'Andre Swift is not happy about his playing time since returning from injury.

The Detroit Lions running back played 33 percent of offensive snaps and scored a touchdown in Week 8 after missing the previous three games with shoulder and ankle injuries. This past weekend, he took the field for just 10 offensive snaps.

During a press conference on Thursday, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said Swift got "a little pissed off" about this drop in playing time.

“It’s a balance right now for him because once again he hasn’t felt 100 percent, and that’s been a big part of it is when he’s feeling good and it’s going to show up on Sunday in a positive way for us,” Johnson said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So, we’ll see. We’ll see as the week goes on in practice, we’ll see on Sunday as we get into the game just how much or how little we use him.”

Swift has been limited in practice so far this week. It's unclear how much action the star running back will see in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Swift started the 2022 season with an excellent Week 1. In a season-opening matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, he rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Jamaal Williams has taken over the lead back role with Swift limited.