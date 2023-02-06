Star NFL Wide Receiver Could Reportedly Be Cut

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers have some cap trouble heading into free agency.

They're going to need to restructure some contracts and also cut some players to become cap compliant, and one of those cuts could involve star wide receiver, Keenan Allen.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Allen would give the Chargers almost $15 million in savings if he was cut before Jun. 1 and $17.5 million in savings if he was cut after Jun. 1.

It's a move that would hurt the team heading into next season, but also one that might be necessary even though Allen is a great receiver when healthy. Allen finished this season with 66 receptions for 752 yards and four touchdowns.

Coming into this season, he had recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in four of the previous five seasons.

There's also a chance that tight end Gerald Everett could be cut, which would take away another target from Justin Herbert.

Still, if it can get the Chargers under the cap and allow them to draft some replacements for them, it might be a price worth paying.