Star Professional Boxer Has Pleaded Guilty To A DWI

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 16: Errol Spence Jr. connects with a punch against Yordenis Ugas at AT&T Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Welterweight world champion boxer Errol Spence Jr. has pleaded guilty to DWI relating to his October 2019 car crash.

Spence Jr. was nearly killed when he lost control of his Ferrari and it flipped multiple times during the early morning hours of October 10, 2019. The accident occurred in his hometown of Dallas, Texas.

Spence Jr. was charged with DWI and entered a guilty plea last week, according to TMZ Sports. He was sentenced to three days in jail but was granted credit for time served.

Following the disposition of the case, Spence Jr. released a statement accepting responsibility for drinking before getting behind the wheel that night.

"Don't drink and drive," he said. "Not one drink. It's not worth it. I was hanging out and having some drinks with some friends and ended up wrecking my car and nearly killing myself.

"Fortunately, no one else was involved in the accident and I am most grateful for that."

The 32-year-old Spence Jr. is also fortunate that he has been able to resume his career after the accident. He is 2-0 in bouts since the crash, beating Danny Garcia in 2020 and Yordenis Ugas back in April.