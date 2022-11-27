Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: An 'SEC' logo is seen on an end zone pylon before the Missouri Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports.

According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal.

The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only behind Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt and South Carolina's Juice Wells Jr.

Lovett hauled in 56 catches for 846 yards on the year, finishing out the season with a huge game against Arkansas where he caught six balls for 130.

Missouri is reportedly holding out hope that the sophomore wideout will return, but all indications are that he'd like to be elsewhere.

Lovett should have two years of eligibility remaining once he enters the portal after the Dec. 5 opening.

Last season, he played in all 13 games for the Tigers where he recorded 26 catches for 173 yards and carried the ball four times 40 yards.