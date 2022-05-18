Star Transfer Jordan Addison Is Down To 2 Schools

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: Jordan Addison #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers rushes with the ball during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The transfer recruitment of former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison has been a juicy storyline this offseason.

It might be coming to an conclusion. According to analyst and podcaster Jordan Schultz, Addison has narrowed his search to two programs.

Not surprisingly, they are USC and Texas, the two schools he has been linked to the most since he announced he was leaving Pitt.

Addison visited both programs, and was also connected with Alabama. The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner, he'll be a massive addition for either team.

Last season, Addison bagged 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2020, he caught 60 passes for 666 yards and four scores.

Brennan Marion, who was Addison's wide receivers coach at Pitt last season, is now in the same position at Texas, giving the Longhorns a natural connection.

Additionally, USC was the team first mentioned for Addison when rumors surfaced that he was considering transferring.