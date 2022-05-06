Starting NFL QB Reportedly On "One Year Audition" To Keep Job In 2022

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 5: A general view of Lincoln Financial field prior to the game between the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles on October 5, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

The lack of quarterbacks picked early in the 2022 NFL Draft is a pretty good indicator that most teams are content with who they already have. But for one starting quarterback, 2022 could be a make-or-break year.

Appearing on SportsCenter today, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler argued that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is effectively being given a "one-year audition" this season. He said that the Eagles have given Hurts what he needs to succeed and are well-positioned to move on if he doesn't prove himself this year.

"They're saying that Jalen Hurts is well positioned to make himself a long-term starter because the Eagles have surrounded him with a good team. Now he's got A.J. Brown opposite DeVonta Smith. He's pretty much got everything he needs, and he's embracing that pressure. This is clearly a one-year audition. The 2023 draft class is very strong at quarterback, so the Eagles have 17 games, or more, to figure out if Hurts is the guy..."

Hurts is coming off a relatively successful first season as a starter. He went 8-7, completing 61.3-percent of his passes for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine picks.

Jalen Hurts was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and initially seen as someone to develop behind Carson Wentz. But Wentz's struggles that year thrust Hurts into the role early.

After Wentz was traded and head coach Doug Pederson was let go, Hurts became the starter in 2021 under new head coach Nick Sirianni. He rewarded Sirianni's faith by leading the Eagles to the playoffs

That isn't to say there aren't flaws in Hurts' game though. There are plenty of moments that indicate he has a long way to go.

But Jalen Hurts will get a chance to prove that he can be the guy this year. How long that chance lasts will probably come down to wins and losses.